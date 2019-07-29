Heinz celebrates 150 years with 'Beanz muzeum'

Heinz is creating an exhibition exploring the history of baked beans as part of its 150th anniversary.

The pop-up "Beanz muzeum" aims to be a "celebration of everything we know and love about the humble baked bean".

At the event in London's Covent Garden, visitors will be able to enjoy an interactive experience and pick up personalised cans of Heinz Beanz.

Guests can also explore the story of the "humble bean", from how it began to the future possibilities for the dish.

Heinz is asking fans to send in photos, drawings, memories and memorabilia for the pop-up, which runs from 30 August to 1 September.

The project is being delivered by Multiply and Wonderland.

It follows April's pop-up that saw Heinz partner Cadbury. Together, the two brands created an event where consumers could sample the jointly branded Creme Egg-flavoured mayonnaise.