Heinz jumps on Veganuary bandwagon

Heinz is tapping into the vegan movement by renaming its baked beans to "Beanz meanz vegan" for January.

The move, created by Havas UK, takes influence from the brand’s tagline "Beanz meanz Heinz" and aims to showcase Heinz as a vegan-friendly option for those taking part in Veganuary.

It will comprise limited-edition "Beanz meanz vegan" cans, supported by out-of-home, press and social ads.

Emily Wright, marketing executive at Kraft Heinz, said: "There’s a general perception that being vegan means you have to spend lots of money on fancy foods, but being vegan isn’t all kale and quinoa.

"That’s why we want vegans to know that our classic Heinz Beanz can still be enjoyed this Veganuary, whether on a simple piece of toast or a delicious baked potato. This year, we’re here to support everyone tackling Veganuary and want to make it easy Beanzy!"

The campaign is set to spike on 11 January, which has been pinpointed as the toughest day for those taking part in Veganuary.

Research commissioned by Heinz found that 80% of people have slipped up on their Veganuary diet in the past, with 15% claiming that they ate something non-vegan by mistake.

While 72% of participants said Heinz baked beans were part of their vegan diet, the campaign also aims to target the 10% who didn’t know the product was vegan in the first place.

Mark Whelan, chief creative officer at Havas UK, added: "Heinz Beanz are an easy and simple solve for Veganuarians, so we wanted to keep the language just as simple."