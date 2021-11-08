Heinz reinvigorates baby food brand following BBD Perfect Storm appointment

Heinz for Baby has launched a new campaign, “Pure Joy”, to celebrate the joy of parenting.

Created by BBD Perfect Storm, it is the brand's first campaign from the agency after it was appointed in August, winning the account from Media Bounty.

The campaign marks the start of a strategy change to Heinz's family-focused marketing. Heinz for Baby is owned by Kraft Heinz, with a range that includes food and drink for babies and toddlers.

Showing home-video footage of moments of joy, the ads are intended to release parents, albeit briefly, from the everyday stresses of parenting and remind them of the happiness their children can bring.

Initially, the campaign will launch across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, but ultimately will run across broadcast and out-of-home.

Georgina Fotopoulou, marketing lead at Heinz for Baby, said: “We understand parents are faced with more pressures and anxieties than ever before, particularly when it comes to feeding their children, so we want to show how Heinz is a brand that understands their needs and is there, by their side, celebrating the joy in the chaos that parents experience every day.”

Tony Quinn, chief strategy officer of BBD Perfect Storm, added: “We are honoured to be working for such an iconic brand as Heinz, which has been part of family life for over 150 years. We are committed to leading the change for brands, and the brief to smash the stereotypes around parenting and to bring back the joy of parenting is a dream for us to work on.”

Independent agency BBD Perfect Storm is a brand and "cultural transformation company", with clients that include the UN, PepsiCo and Unilever.