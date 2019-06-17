Heinz taps Ed Sheeran for ketchup ad

Ed Sheeran is the star of the latest Heinz Tomato Ketchup ad, which shows the dismay of staff and diners at an upmarket restaurant when the pop star pulls out a bottle of the sauce as he tucks into his meal.

The scenario is based on a real event that led Sheeran, who thought it would make a good ad, to contact Heinz through Instagram. As well as starring in it, Sheeran wrote and directed the spot.

Sheeran’s love of the item has also inspired the launch of the temporarily rebranded Heinz Tomato Edchup, which hit supermarket shelves this week.

The work premieres on TV tonight at 7.45pm on ITV. Media planning and buying is handled by Starcom.