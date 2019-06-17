Heinz taps Ed Sheeran for tomato ketchup ad

Ed Sheeran is the star of the latest Heinz Tomato Ketchup ad, which shows the dismay of staff and diners at an upmarket restaurant when the pop star pulls out a bottle of the sauce to have with his meal.

The scenario is based on a real event that led Sheeran, who thought it would make a good ad, to contact the brand through Instagram. As well as starring, Sheeran wrote and directed the ad.

Sheeran’s love of the product has also inspired the launch of the temporarily rebranded Heinz Tomato Edchup, which hit supermarket shelves this week.

The work premieres on TV tonight at 7.45pm on ITV. Media planning and buying is handled by Starcom.