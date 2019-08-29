Heinz wants to reinforce the nation's love of baked beans

As part of the campaign to celebrate its 150th anniversary, Heinz chose to champion its "staple" product, Heinz Beanz, in an immersive pop-up.

The Heinz Beanz muzeum contains memorabilia including a gold bean that was part of its 2015 centenary competition, which saw gold beans hidden in random tins. Fans are taken on a journey through Heinz Beanz's history featuring ads, key information and brand packaging. A scented toaster tunnel then leads to a space where kids can play in a bean ball pit and sample some unique dishes made using Heinz Beanz varieties.

Fábio Megid Pinto, marketing manager at Kraft Heinz, told Campaign: "Everything we’re doing here is to celebrate the nation's love of Heinz Beanz. It’s a brand that has more than 150 years of history. It has been in the UK for such a long time and has been present in 60% of households. So, in that sense, we wanted to celebrate with people their love of Heinz Beanz in different ways.

"Looking at our heritage, our packaging and different moments in history when we were present – it gives people a chance to try our new recipes and enjoy the brand in a different way."

The pop-up also provides an opportunity to delve into the beginnings of the bean and showcase its new packaging. The new design has been rolled out alongside its master brand campaign that launched in July to push Heinz's Tomato Soup, Beanz and Seriously Good Mayonnaise products.

Pinto added: "We are revamping our visual identity. We’re launching a new packaging design reinforcing Heinz's iconic keystone and our colours. This, for us, is a good opportunity to launch the campaign and invite consumers to live more of the brand."

The pop-up, at White Space in Covent Garden, runs from 30 August to 1 September.