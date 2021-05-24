Helena Bonham Carter flaunts her eccentricity in Sofology ad

Helena Bonham Carter takes viewers through the quirks and stylistic flourishes of her apparently magical home, in an ad for furniture retailer Sofology.

Created by Supernova, the7stars' creative production studio, the 30-second "Bring imagination to life", which will air from 9.15pm tonight (24 May) on ITV1, will be supported by a 10-second cut, video on-demand, print and radio.

It opens in the actor's dressing room, where Bonham Carter picks what appears to be a live butterfly from some flowers, before it transforms into a hair pin.

"Imagination," she whispers to camera. "Well, it's the way we dress. It's in the way we love someone. And what you believe."

The action veers into Alice in Wonderland territory, as an enchanted teapot, suspended in midair, pours her a cup of tea.

"It's the way we drink our tea. It's the way we make our homes. And our food," she says, cutting into a gilded pineapple cake. "And how all of this makes us feel.

"Sofology. Feel at home on a sofa you love."

Jan Duckworth, head of marketing at Sofology, said: “A Sofology sofa is more than a seat, it’s an integral part of life and is designed to make you feel cosy, relaxed and stress-free at home. It has been great collaborating with Helena Bonham Carter, she brought warmth, personality, creative flair and a little magic to the work – personifying the concept of ‘bringing imagination to life’.”

Bonham Carter added: "As an actress, I make my living using my imagination – pretending to be other people. But even when not acting, I try to live my daily life with imagination, otherwise it can be so boring.

"When we are children, our imagination is in full flow and I think, sometimes, as adults we let it atrophy, we forget to play, have fun and give up on dreams. Sofology's campaign is an appeal to have fun and express the imagination that is unique to you – however different or bonkers we are."

The ad was created and produced by the7stars' Nathan Church with Sofology's Rachel Brookes, and directed by Chris Cottam through the7stars. The TV ad was bought my MediaCom, with online video, print and radio planned and booked by the7stars. The partnership between Bonham Carter and Sofology was handled by Talent Republic.