Ben Bold
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Helena Bonham Carter flaunts her eccentricity in Sofology ad

Work marks debut by the7stars’ in-house creative shop, Supernova.

Helena Bonham Carter takes viewers through the quirks and stylistic flourishes of her apparently magical home, in an ad for furniture retailer Sofology.

Created by Supernova, the7stars' creative production studio, the 30-second "Bring imagination to life", which will air from 9.15pm tonight (24 May) on ITV1, will be supported by a 10-second cut, video on-demand, print and radio.

It opens in the actor's dressing room, where Bonham Carter picks what appears to be a live butterfly from some flowers, before it transforms into a hair pin.

"Imagination," she whispers to camera. "Well, it's the way we dress. It's in the way we love someone. And what you believe."

The action veers into Alice in Wonderland territory, as an enchanted teapot, suspended in midair, pours her a cup of tea.

"It's the way we drink our tea. It's the way we make our homes. And our food," she says, cutting into a gilded pineapple cake. "And how all of this makes us feel.

"Sofology. Feel at home on a sofa you love."

Jan Duckworth, head of marketing at Sofology, said: “A Sofology sofa is more than a seat, it’s an integral part of life and is designed to make you feel cosy, relaxed and stress-free at home. It has been great collaborating with Helena Bonham Carter, she brought warmth, personality, creative flair and a little magic to the work – personifying the concept of ‘bringing imagination to life’.”

Bonham Carter added: "As an actress, I make my living using my imagination – pretending to be other people. But even when not acting, I try to live my daily life with imagination, otherwise it can be so boring.

"When we are children, our imagination is in full flow and I think, sometimes, as adults we let it atrophy, we forget to play, have fun and give up on dreams. Sofology's campaign is an appeal to have fun and express the imagination that is unique to you – however different or bonkers we are."

The ad was created and produced by the7stars' Nathan Church with Sofology's Rachel Brookes, and directed by Chris Cottam through the7stars. The TV ad was bought my MediaCom, with online video, print and radio planned and booked by the7stars. The partnership between Bonham Carter and Sofology was handled by Talent Republic.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Six ways that addressable is changing the TV landscape

Six ways that addressable is changing the TV landscape

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
How communities can help brands thrive in a post-pandemic market

How communities can help brands thrive in a post-pandemic market

Promoted

May 21, 2021
How brands can grow in a mobile-first world: GSK, Specsavers, Mars

How brands can grow in a mobile-first world: GSK, Specsavers, Mars

Promoted

May 20, 2021
Why CTV is the untapped gem for advertisers

Why CTV is the untapped gem for advertisers

Promoted

May 19, 2021