Fayola Douglas
Added 23 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Hellmann's cooks up colourful baos to celebrate Veganuary

Unilever brand has created pink, green, blue and yellow versions of vegan mayo.

Hellmann’s: pink mayo was created using beetroot
Hellmann’s has created colourful variants of its vegan mayonnaise and is serving them with baos from a food truck in Shoreditch.

The Unilever brand has infused its vegan mayonnaise with beetroot for pink, basil for green, spirulina for blue and turmeric for yellow.

Four types of bao will be on the menu, including a candied beetroot bao and glazed tofu bao. Each bun will be finished with limited-edition condiments.

The pop-up runs for two days from 17 January at Boxpark.

Rhiannon Lines, brand manager at Hellmann’s, said: "We’re excited to give Hellmann’s vegan mayo a rainbow-hued makeover in honour of Veganuary. The bao buns taste as good as they look and we can’t wait for people to get their hands on them.

"We’ll also track sales in order to identify Londoners' favourite flavour bao and our ‘star jar’, in the hopes to bring back the special-edition jar in the not-too-distant future."

All sale proceeds from the baos will be donated directly to the Veganuary charity.

W Communications is delivering the project.

