Hellmann's dishes up commonly wasted food items

Mayo brand cooks up street food to raise awareness of waste.

Hellmann's: shining spotlight on food waste

Unilever's Hellmann's will be serving up a menu using commonly wasted foods to raise awareness of waste.

Located at the British Street Food Awards final during 13-14 September, visitors can sample items created using the UK’s top 10 most-wasted food items, including carrots, potatoes and bread. The pop-up, at Hawker House, forms part of Hellmann’s headline sponsorship of the awards, which champion independent and innovative street-food traders.

Featured on the menu are cheddar bites in homemade breadcrumbs and Hellmann’s Tabasco Mayo (designed for using up stale bread), vegan potato gnocchi with a rocket pesto and Vegan Mayo (which uses up soft salad leaves) and "any vegetable" frittata and Real Mayo (which can be made using leftover veg).

Alongside the pop-up, Hellmann’s will donate to 8th Plate, a food-redistribution project. The donation will allow the charity to recover nearly 5,000 meals from commercial events, redistributing them to local food banks.

Uncovered is delivering the project.

