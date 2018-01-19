Hellmann's, Knorr and Marmite offer free dishes for cash-strapped Londoners

The Cupboard Love Cafe aims to inspire cash-strapped Brits to open their kitchen cupboards and cook. Open for one day only, dishes will be made using Hellmann's, Marmite and Knorr alongside kitchen basics.

Food available will include Portobello mushroom coated in a Marmite glaze, couscous flavoured with Knorr vegetable stock and Asian-inspired tuna and Hellmann's mayonnaise maki roll, with avocado and cucumber.

The pop-up, created by W Communications, will be based at Jar Kitchen in Covent Garden on 24 January. Unilever says that research unveils the public has on average £28.26 in their bank account at the end of January, with the average kitchen cupboard featuring 76 ingredients. Each dish that will be created at the cafe would cost under £1 per portion at home.