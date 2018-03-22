Hendrick's builds 12ft contraption for 'alternative' take on British Summer Time

The "Time-inversion instrument" aims to "instantly shatter long-held time perceptions with a single glance" and encourages people to think about ANT (short for "alternative notion of time").

Those who climb the contraption at King’s Cross will be able to look through a crystal amplifier which will show the St Pancras Clock Tower upside-down. They will also be able to claim a free gin and tonic infused with rose and cucumber.

Ríana Gallagher, senior brand manager at William Grant and Sons, said: "Our time-inversion instrument encourages people to consider a different perspective on time.

"Unusual experiences can slow down the pace of life, and this curious contraption is the first of many marvels from Hendrick’s set to explore alternative notions of time this summer."