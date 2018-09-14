Hendrick's creates martini pop-up bar with pygmy goat

Hendrick's, the gin brand owned by William Grant & Sons, is setting up a pop-up bar for London Cocktail Week where guests will be welcomed by a pygmy goat.

The Hendrick’s Gin Tini Martini Bar in Haggerston runs between 3 and 5 October and will offer six martini variants, each inspired by a part of the world.

A pygmy goat will take visitors into a chamber, where they will receive a Tini Martini Passport that they use to "begin their journey into the peculiar and the unknown". They can look into a portal to watch miniatures and take part in a number of microscopic games.

The brand is working with bartenders from London, New York, Miami, Frankfurt, Munich and Oslo to create the drinks.