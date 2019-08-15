Hendrick's on how it is getting 'experiential mojo' back

Hendrick’s Gin is returning to its experiential roots to cut through a cluttered gin market.

The brand has created "Portals to the peculiar", a campaign consisting of three activations in which visitors step through a traditional shop into an experience filled with unusual characters, as well as its drinks.

The first of the activations is called Lesley’s Launderette where guests enter the activation through a washing machine. The name comes from Lesley Gracie, Hendrick’s Gin’s master distiller.

Later iterations of this will be a cash point in London Bridge later this month and a newsagents in Edinburgh in September. These are all being delivered by Space.

James Taylor, senior brand manager for Hendrick’s Gin in the UK, told Campaign: "Hendrick’s became famous for great experiential activity and driving growth through word of mouth. It’s something that we felt that we maybe lost a little bit in the past couple of years, so we went to Space with effectively how do we get our experiential mojo back?

"It was an open brief about how we can cut through in what has become a cluttered space, there’s so much noise in the category right now."

He added that having three activations also gives the brand room to showcase its campaign in different ways, with the aim to appeal not just to its established audience but widen its reach to other gin fans.

Taylor said: "We have been at times a bit afraid to scale the brand to a more mainstream audience, so in the past year we’ve been working on how we reach more consumers across the UK but stay true to what made Hendrick’s so special in the first place."