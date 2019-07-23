Hendrick's Gin creates hot air balloon activation

Hendrick’s Gin is taking to the skies with a hot air balloon activation in Canada.

The experience is part of the Honda Celebration of Light in Vancouver during 2-3 August. The balloon will be suspended 65 feet in the air and visitors will also be able to sample its limited-edition Midsummer Solstice variant that will be released in Canada later this year.

The balloon will be decorated with cucumbers and roses, and be tethered at the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

In addition, there will be one-on-one energy readings with Terri-Lynn Decker and live music.

Alvin P Ramchurn, national brand ambassador at Hendrick's Gin, said: "The Hendrick’s Gin 'Portal of peculiarity' at the Honda Celebration of Light downtown will be enchanting for the eyes, ears and taste buds. We look forward to elevating festivalgoers’ experience with our ocular and auditory spectacle in true Hendrick’s Gin fashion."

PMA Canada is delivering the project with Alchemysts, Jungle Media and Ambient Squared.