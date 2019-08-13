Fayola Douglas
Hendrick's Gin creates launderette activation

Guests will be able to try the gin infused with rose and cucumber.

Hendricks Gin: launderette experience will last 45 minutes
Hendrick’s Gin will be transporting people to its gin world through a portal in a launderette.

The four-day "Portals to the peculiar" event, launching on 15 August, will be a multi-sensory experience where people will be able to sample Hendrick’s Gin infused with rose and cucumber.

The 45-minute experience will see guests enter through an unassuming launderette at Protein Studios in Shoreditch where they will be greeted by the owner Lesley.

The gin brand is planning to launch a similar activation later this month with a Bermondsey cash machine.

Space is delivering the project.

Hendrick’s Gin also has a presence in King's Cross St Pancras Station until September where it has created an immersive tunnel wrap. Part of the station was decorated with rose and cucumber scented posters, inspired by the ingredients of its gin infusions.

