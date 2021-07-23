Hendrick’s Gin creates a scented bus stop takeover

Hendrick's Gin will be giving commuters a "peculiar" surprise with its bus stop takeovers in cities across the UK.

As the nation begins to open up, the OOH campaign encourages commuters to escape from the conventional, by stepping into the peculiar and embracing the delectable.

Each bus shelter features a living roof made up of roses and cucumbers and a unique scent will be dispensed to bring to life Hendrick's Gin's peculiar infusion of rose and cucumber. A doorbell engraved with "Press for the peculiar" triggers olde-fashioned music and a Victorian gentleman-style monologue. On the floor are vinyls of clouds.

An enlarged upturned 3D recreation of the Hendrick's Gin bottle has been encased within a six-sheet panel. The bottle continuously pours real liquid, without ever overflowing, into a glass of Hendrick's Gin Cucumber Lemonade, the brand's hero summer serve.

Secret messages have been hidden within the artwork and within the panels of the shelters is a QR code that leads to the gin brand's summer-themed landing page that features tips and recipes.

James Keen, senior brand manager at William Grant & Sons, said: "The pandemic may have momentarily resigned us to smaller, more conventional lives. As we step out into this new world, we want to delight in new experiences and savour the unexpected. There is no better time for Hendrick's to encourage and reward innate human curiosity.

"This disruptive out of home activation marks a departure from the conventional. And Space has expertly brought our unique brand premise to life. We're thrilled with the results and to see our brand's peculiar narrative evolve."

The activations run until 5 September. Media was bought by Dentsu and production created in collaboration with Posterscope, Clear Channel and JCDecaux.

The campaign builds on the Hendrick's Gin and Space immersive "Summer escape" portal experiences from previous years, including the King's Cross Station takeover.

Sean Kelly, associate director at Space, said: "Hendrick's Gin injects the mundane with the peculiar through their unique approach to gin making. Through the lens of this unique and highly delectable gin, we've turned the daily commute upside-down by transforming bus shelters into portals to another world. It's been a pleasure to continue our most curious journey with the Hendrick's team."