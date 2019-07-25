Hendrick's Gin creates scented tunnel wrap in King's Cross Station

Thinking outside the box, Hendrick’s Gin has partnered with Space to create a "first of its kind" immersive King's Cross Station tunnel wrap.

Asking weary commuters to "escape the conventional and embrace the delectable", the campaign will see one of London’s busiest stations decorated with rose and cucumber scented posters, in keeping with the gin company’s quirky gin infusions.

The campaign will run until September, taking place in King's Cross St Pancras Station for two weeks. Hendrick’s will also be launching the UK’s longest floor wrap, as well as an entrance archway.

"As a pioneer in the gin category, innovation has always been at the heart of Hendrick’s Gin and this year we’re continuing to create even more excitement," said James Taylor, senior brand manager for Hendrick’s Gin.

"We’ve already successfully introduced our limited-by-nature Midsummer Solstice to the world, inspired by the ephemeral delights of Midsummer Solstice blooms, and our sensorial takeover of King's Cross station and dynamic media nationwide will entice even more of the curious to experience the delightfully peculiar world of Hendrick’s Gin," he continued.

As well as being Hendrick’s seventh campaign on the London Underground, this is the latest in a series of quirky campaigns launched by the distillers. Hendrick’s Gin has unveiled plans for a hot air activation, set to take place during Honda Celebration of Light in Vancouver at the beginning of August.