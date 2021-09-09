Fayola Douglas
Hendrick’s Gin hosts NFT art exhibition at Saatchi Gallery

The show uses holographic technology to bring digital art into the physical space.

Hendrick's Gin: four NFT's have been created
Hendrick's Gin is hosting a non-fungible tokens art exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

Hendrick has commissioned sculptor Polly Morgan, spoken word artist and commentator Raven Smith and digital artists Ray Caesar and Jake Elwes to create unique artwork pieces to commemorate "this most unique of summers".

These one-of-a-kind digital pieces are available to view in an online gallery and will be showcased during an immersive private view at Saatchi Gallery on 15 September.

Using holographic technology, the experience brings digital art to the physical space. Designed for the curious, the public event will reawaken the senses, guests can view the NFT's while sipping on a Hendrick's Cucumber Lemonade.

The digital artworks will be auctioned through Rarible with proceeds donated to support Saatchi Gallery's learning programme.

The project aims to bring to life the sense of escape and hope the nation feels this summer, as well as portraying the juxtaposition between the "Zoom overload" digital world and the physical world we're coming back into.

Ifan Jenkins, marketing director at Hendrick's owner William Grant & Sons UK, said: "In 2021, digital, mixed media and conceptual art is the means of creation – from the ephemeral, the live, to the immersive, the virtual and the online. Since the inception of Hendrick's Gin, we've always been close to and involved in the arts.

"As proud purveyors of the peculiar we are passionate about the collision of curiosity and creativity, and creators that we admire are now producing work that doesn't fit in a traditional gilded frame. By commissioning these one-of-a-kind NFTs, we are supporting a format which gives digital artists more protection over their work and rewarding those curious enough to seek it out."

