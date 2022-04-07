Hendrick’s Gin transforms lighthouses with artistic projections

Hendrick's is celebrating its Neptunia Gin, which is inspired by the sea, by transforming lighthouses with artistic projections.

The installations were created in partnership with British contemporary artist Claire Luxton and will be live from today (8 April) until the end of the end of the month, at Belle Tout Lighthouse, East Sussex, Bidston Lighthouse, the Wirral, and Girvan Harbour Lighthouse, Scotland.

Luxton drew inspiration from the history and landscape of each lighthouse and its local area, as well as the natural world around us. The artworks, which span physical and digital creative, bring together a "kaleidoscope of colour, transitions and charming vignettes".

Belle Tout has been reimagined as "The Siren". Built-in 1832, Belle Tout was a pivotal saviour of seafarers until the early 1900s. Luxton's design references its Saxon history from shipwrecks to smugglers and its French origins, meaning "beautiful headland". The artwork includes blue butterflies a magical seagull and a starfish basking in the oceanic delight.

Bidston Lighthouse is becoming "The Shore". Known as the lighthouse built further away from the sea than any other in the world, Bidston Lighthouse dates back to 1771. The local heritage on the Wirral has included inspiring discoveries from shipwrecks to treasures. The projection contains seagrasses, shells and a portrait of Neptunia.

Girvan Harbour will be "The Haven". Girvan Harbour Lighthouse was commissioned in 1890 and features two emerald lights. The lighthouse is close to the home of Hendrick's Gin, which is in the village of Girvan. Its new decoration includes glimpses of treasures from a "deep and a playful" octopus.

James Keen, senior brand manager at William Grant & Sons UK, said: "At Hendrick's Gin, we aim to inspire the curious to seek out the unconventional – and what better way to celebrate the launch of Hendrick's Neptunia Gin and the beauty of our coastlines that inspired the delicious liquid, than with stunning, intriguing art installations across the UK's iconic lighthouses."

Red Consultancy is delivering the project. MTArt Agency represent Luxton and helped to facilitate the campaign.

Hendrick's Gin is also partnering Project Seagrass, dedicated to the conservation of seagrass ecosystems, supporting with seagrass meadow restoration projects close to Scotland's Girvan Harbour Lighthouse and the Hendrick's Gin Palace.