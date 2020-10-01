Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Hendrick’s hosts hotel suite cocktail party

Miniature martinis will be created by team at Lyaness cocktail bar.

Hendrick’s: also hosting virtual event
Hendrick’s: also hosting virtual event

Hendrick's is hosting a hotel suite cocktail party with miniature martinis as part of London Cocktail Week.

The 90-minute ticketed experience will be hosted at Sea Containers on London's South Bank.  

Guests will receive four "tini martinis" crafted by the team at Lyaness cocktail bar. Drinks will be made using a range of Hendrick's spirits, including the classic variant, Lunar and Absinthe.

UK Hendrick's gin ambassador Sasha Filimonov will host the experience and act as a guide through the tasting.

At the 2019 London Cocktail Week, Hendrick's explored its love of all things miniature with a pygmy goat petting zoo

This year, the brand has also created a virtual experience of its distillery in Scotland. People will be taken through the Hendrick's Gin Palace to see how its products are made.

Ahead of the experience, guests will receive a 5cl miniature bottle of Hendrick's and a premade cocktail.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now