Hendrick’s hosts hotel suite cocktail party

Hendrick's is hosting a hotel suite cocktail party with miniature martinis as part of London Cocktail Week.

The 90-minute ticketed experience will be hosted at Sea Containers on London's South Bank.

Guests will receive four "tini martinis" crafted by the team at Lyaness cocktail bar. Drinks will be made using a range of Hendrick's spirits, including the classic variant, Lunar and Absinthe.

UK Hendrick's gin ambassador Sasha Filimonov will host the experience and act as a guide through the tasting.

At the 2019 London Cocktail Week, Hendrick's explored its love of all things miniature with a pygmy goat petting zoo.

This year, the brand has also created a virtual experience of its distillery in Scotland. People will be taken through the Hendrick's Gin Palace to see how its products are made.

Ahead of the experience, guests will receive a 5cl miniature bottle of Hendrick's and a premade cocktail.