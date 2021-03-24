Hendrick’s offers lockdown getaway to its Gin Palace

William Grant & Sons gin brand Hendrick's is offering a virtual flight to its Gin Palace, complete with in-flight entertainment and beverages.

The experience has been timed to align with the last weekend of lockdown, creating a last "virtual hurrah" ahead of the hospitality industry reopening its doors.

Before the experience on 9 April, each guest will receive a First Class Hendrick's Air Travel Kit containing a Hendrick's Air boarding pass, a Tini Martini glass, a crystal-cut highball glass and three pre-batched Hendrick's Gin cocktails produced by bars including Lyaness, The Connaught and Panda & Sons.

Ingredients will be included to make Hendrick's Gin cocktails at home including a limited release Hendrick's Lunar Celestial Spritz and a Hendrick's Gin Cucumber Lemonade, paired with Fever-Tree.

There will also be in-flight luxuries such as facial mist and an eye mask.

Visitors joining the cucumber-blimp experience will be hosted by a "curious cucumber pilot" and Hendrick's Gin ambassadors Sasha Filimonov and Sarah Berardi. There will be a virtual departure lounge experience and in-flight entertainment on the journey to Girvan, Scotland.

On arrival at the Gin Palace, master distiller Ms Lesley Gracie will lead a live tour through the distillery in Girvan.

The hour-long "flights" can be booked for individuals, duos and groups of four. A portion of the ticket proceeds will be going to The Drinks Trust to support the hospitality industry.

ACA Live is delivering the project.

Last year (2020) during London Cocktail Week Hendrick's delivered an iteration of "Hendrick's Air" that consisted of a virtual tour of Hendrick's Gin palace in Girvan and a cocktail. In 2019 guests were able to take to the sky in Vancouver, Canada when it hosted a hot air balloon activation.