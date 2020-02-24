Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Hendrick's opens twilight garden to launch Lunar Gin

Cosmic astrologer will guide guests through cocktail-tasting experience.

Hendrick's: cocktails to be enjoyed in 'moonlight'

Hendrick’s Gin has created a twilight-inspired experience to launch its Lunar Gin variant in Harvey Nichols.

Guests are invitied to walk through a celestial blue tunnel that transports them to the unusual twilight world of the Lunar Gin. A cosmic astrologer will greet visitors in the garden and invite them to try two "magical" cocktails under the bewitching light of the moon, which is the focal point of the room and shines on to a mirrored lake. 

Upon entry, guests will receive a Lunar and tonic, followed by a Once in a Blue Moon, made with Lunar Gin, lemon juice, sugar syrup, blue curacao and egg white.

Lunar Gin is a variation of the brand's flagship product with a different mix of botanicals.

The garden, open until 1 March, contains floral displays, blue mood lighting, traditional garden furnishings and a two-seat swing. A draped canopy is decorated with lights to give the appearance of being under the stars.

Visitors have 45 minutes to enjoy the ticketed experience, with additional cocktails available to purchase at the Fifth Floor Bar at Harvey Nichols.

Aca Live is delivering the project.

