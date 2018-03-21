Hendrick's takes over Young's pubs with 'obscure' events around time

"The curious chronology cellar" is designed to question people’s understanding of time. Hendrick’s has partnered with Young’s pubs to host the events.

"London’s most peculiar public house quiz" is described as the most "obscure" event of its sort. A Hendrick’s quiz master will have questions on "unusual time insights and oddities".

For "Once upon a time", Hendrick’s plans to take stories such as Romeo & Juliet and "throw them into obscurity". The brand said that guests will become "entangled in the story, transforming into props and characters" and learn how altering storylines can manipulate time.

The events run from 20 March until 9 June at Old Mary’s pub in Hyde Park, Roebuck in Hampstead, Hand in Hand in Wimbledon, and The Plough Bar and Kitchen in Battersea. Tickets are £10.