Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Hendrick's takes over Young's pubs with 'obscure' events around time

Hendrick's, the William Grant & Sons gin brand, has constructed an experience around time with a "peculiar pub quiz" and an evening of storytelling.

Hendrick's takes over Young's pubs with 'obscure' events around time

"The curious chronology cellar" is designed to question people’s understanding of time. Hendrick’s has partnered with Young’s pubs to host the events.

"London’s most peculiar public house quiz" is described as the most "obscure" event of its sort. A Hendrick’s quiz master will have questions on "unusual time insights and oddities".

For "Once upon a time", Hendrick’s plans to take stories such as Romeo & Juliet and "throw them into obscurity". The brand said that guests will become "entangled in the story, transforming into props and characters" and learn how altering storylines can manipulate time.

The events run from 20 March until 9 June at Old Mary’s pub in Hyde Park, Roebuck in Hampstead, Hand in Hand in Wimbledon, and The Plough Bar and Kitchen in Battersea. Tickets are £10.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now