Hennessy celebrates 150 years with a daytime firework display

Hennessy will be broadcasting an artistic, daytime firework display from the banks of the Charente River in Cognac, France. The event is in celebration of the 150th anniversary of its Hennessy XO Cognac brand.

Artist Cai Guo-Qiang, known for his use of gunpowder and fireworks as an artistic medium, has composed a 15-minute fireworks event in three acts that will take place today (25 September) at 3pm local time (2pm BST).

The fireworks will be launched from 150 oak barrels symbolising the 150-year history of Hennessy XO. The display was designed as an uplifting event amid the unprecedented context of a pandemic and will be live-streamed globally on Hennessy's website, WeChat, Tencent, Facebook and YouTube.

Laurent Boillot, president and chief executive of Hennessy, said: "In these unprecedented times, what has become particularly clear is that we are one interconnected family. At Hennessy, our roots run deep thanks to longstanding relationships reaching back generations.

"Today, from his base in New York City, Cai Guo-Qiang reminds us of those time-honoured bonds with a masterpiece of universal beauty and resonance. On behalf of the Maison Hennessy, it is not only an honour and a privilege to host this artistic event, it is a demonstration of our steadfast commitment to our extended international family."

In London, meanwhile, Hennessy has partnered Boxpark for its "Black Card brunch" in Shoreditch. During the three-hour experience on 27 September, guests can choose from a range of dishes from the resident street-food traders, with drinks including a Hennessy keg. Table service will be provided, in line with government guidelines.