Here's the solution to award-winning, pioneering work

This issue is about shining a light on the talent that we have in our industry. As my good friend Caroline Norbury (chief executive of Creative England) says: "Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not."

This is our opportunity to see the talent that we have in the UK, which is helping to transform and future-proof our industry. I know I may sound like a broken record but I will keep repeating what I firmly believe: diversity is not a problem to fix, it is the solution. The solution to growth. The solution to award-winning, pioneering work that makes a tangible, positive difference to our clients’ business.

The more we reflect modern Britain in our industry, the more successful we will all be. Creating a culture where people feel they belong, and where talent can rise to the most senior positions, is by no means easy.

There are so many agents of change who have been working tirelessly for years to make it happen. I salute you Melanie Eusebe and Sophie Chandauka (founders of the Black British Business Awards); Inspirational You and the wonderful Sonia Meggie; Selma Nicholls, founder of Looks Like Me; Nana Bempah and the Pocc community; Nina Bhagwat and all members of the Creative Industries’ Alliance; Naren Patel and the members of Media For All; Adrian Walcott and Amanda Fone and the BAME 2020 team; Ally Owen and the Brixton Finishing School; the Rare recruitment team; Sarah Jenkins and all the members of the Advertising Diversity Taskforce; Pip Jamieson at The Dots; 56 Black Men; Ali Hanan, Lydia Amoah and the Creative Equals team; Jo Abeyie of Blue Moon; the team at Nabs and the IPA; Gemma Greaves and The Marketing Society; the D&AD New Bloods team; the truly fabulous June Sarpong and the ever wise and passionate Sir Lenny Henry.

Please read this issue and be proud. We have such amazing talent in our industry. Never let it be said again: "Shouldn’t the best person for the role get the job?" Yes, indeed they should.

Karen Blackett is UK country manager at WPP

I’m so proud of this issue of Campaign. The enthusiasm and commitment of the Campaign team has been so tangible, with the brilliant Gemma Charles taking the lead on the whole project and Karen Blackett lending her wisdom and inspiration. Huge thanks, too, to Pocc for letting us tap in to its network and expertise. This issue is the latest staging post in our ongoing commitment to helping drive a more inclusive industry. Get on board.

Claire Beale