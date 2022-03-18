Hermes debuts rebrand as Evri with campaign by VCCP London

Parcel delivery service Hermes has rebranded and unveiled its new identity as Evri with a new campaign by VCCP London.

Superunion devised Evri’s new brand strategy and visual identity, which is supported through digital channels by Wolfenden, and media was led by MediaCom.

In a first for the £1.5bn revenue business, a TV ad celebrating the rebrand will air tonight during Gogglebox and Coronation Street.

The campaign will run for six months across TV, video-on-demand, out-of-home, digital, online display and social media, including an influencer campaign.

The 60-second film showcases Evri’s new "customer-centric" business strategy by focusing on the relationship customers have with their delivery drivers.

Directed by Bafta nominee Charlotte Regan, “New arrival” shows an expectant mother and her husband receiving parcels from their Evri delivery driver, setting out to remind the nation how personal this relationship can become, with the closing line “Evri delivery made for you”.

“Through close consultation with customers, couriers, partners and employees about what is important to them, we have arrived at an innovative and exciting new brand to serve the needs of the UK,” explained Sarah Taylor-Jones, head of marketing at Evri.

“As the UK’s largest dedicated parcel delivery company, delivering more than 700 million parcels a year on behalf of many of Europe’s leading retailers including Next, John Lewis and Asos, we have increased our commitment to sustainability and more closely serving the needs of partners and customers.”

Mark Orbine, executive creative director at VCCP London, said: “Over the past couple of years especially our delivery drivers and courier services have been a real lifeline for many, and what we've managed to create with Evri is a powerful film, full of warm human emotion that we can all resonate with.”

Lizzie Morgan, senior associate director at MediaCom, added: “Brand building from scratch is one of the most exciting challenges we face. Rebranding a business that touches more than two million households a day required extensive modelling from our Systems Intelligence department to ensure that the launch media strategy would maximise spend, optimise flighting and mitigate any risk.”

Caroline Watson, senior brand manager at Evri, described the new campaign as “warm, diverse and inclusive” and Holly Maguire, UK chief executive at Superunion, said the agency was “incredibly proud of the bold and playful Evri brand”.

Maguire explained that it celebrated “the diversity of the incredible people that power this business and the scale and breadth of the people they serve”.