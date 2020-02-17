Hey Girls and Big Issue highlight period poverty in 'UNsanitary' campaign

Adam & Eve/DDB, social enterprise Hey Girls and The Big Issue have teamed up to raise awareness of how poverty-stricken girls and young women are being forced into using unhygienic and unsafe alternatives to sanitary products.

Proceeds from sales of many of Hey Girls' sanitary products are donated to help girls and young women in need. The "UNsanitary" marketing drive highlights the finding that one in 10 girls and young women are suffering from "period poverty".

Moreover, a range of branded products were on display at pop-ups in selected Asda stores on 15 February. The items appeared to resemble genuine sanitary products, but on closer inspection were revealed to be unsanitary alternatives used by some women, such as socks, newspaper and loo roll.

Adam & Eve/DDB has produced a campaign film, while The Big Issue has created a 24-page special magazine about periods, menstrual products, poverty, activism and the environment. It will be included with copies of the main title sold by vendors across the UK. Hey Girls' own community of supporters will also be distributing copies of the mini-magazine.

This is Hey Girls’ biggest campaign to date and is being supported by digital out-of-home company Clear Channel, which will carry advertising on its screens in shopping centres nationwide and at its Storm site in London.

Celia Hodson, founder of Hey Girls, said: "We created ‘UNsanitary’ to provoke awareness about the shocking extent of period poverty in the UK. Progress is being made, but we knew we needed to do something drastic for large numbers of people to take notice of what so many women and girls are going through. We hope the campaign will rally businesses and the government to instigate more radical changes."