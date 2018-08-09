Brittaney Kiefer
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Hey Girls hits UK stores with shocking period poverty campaign

Adam & Eve/DDB has created ads inviting people to "make your own sanitary pad" in a campaign highlighting the shocking reality of period poverty in the UK.

Hey Girls' ad ran in the Metro
Hey Girls' ad ran in the Metro

The press campaign coincides with the launch of Hey Girls UK in Waitrose and Asda stores. Hey Girls is a social enterprise brand that tackles period poverty by donating a pack of sanitary pads to girls in need for every pack that it sells.

One side of the press ad invites readers to cut out their own sanitary towel. The second page goes on to reveal that one in ten girls in the UK cannot afford sanitary products so must resort to using loo roll, socks or even newspaper.

The work was written by Sali Horsey and art directed by Zoe Nash. The7stars secured media placements in newspapers such as the Metro.   

Hey Girls was founded by Celia Hodson, who was about to retire from a career in social enterprises and charities when her two daughters encouraged her to set up the company. It is committed to making environmentally friendly and bleach-free sanitary products and donating profits to women and girls in need.

Hodson said: "The lack of appropriate menstrual protection has an impact on school attendance, participation in sports and self esteem. Getting Hey Girls period products in front of supermarket customers lifts the lid on period poverty and showcases ways in which consumers can make a difference through their purchasing power, every month."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
How to get creative, get organised and get more business

Promoted

August 09, 2018

How to get creative, get organised and get more business

AGENCY
Talents of the talent: what makes media experts tick

Promoted

August 09, 2018

Talents of the talent: what makes media experts tick

AGENCY
How disorganised is your agency? Tell us... and we'll help

Promoted

August 08, 2018

How disorganised is your agency? Tell us... and we'll help

MEDIA
How is digital out of home better than TV?

Promoted

August 08, 2018

How is digital out of home better than TV?