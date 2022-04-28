Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Heycar will be sprucing up cars and their owners

Self-care event will feature a performance from DJ Fat Tony.

Heycar: services include haircuts and facials
Heycar, the online car marketplace, will be offering "glow-up" services for cars and their owners at its Shoreditch pop-up.

The "Care wash" will include live sets from So Fresh So Clean DJs, with a performance from DJ Fat Tony for its launch night on 13 May. For three days the American Carwash on Great Eastern Street will be transformed to cater for cars and people.

Visitors will also be able to take part in their choice of a premium pamper session. Services available include women's facials, women's hair pin-ups, women's blow dries, nail treatments, make-up sessions, men's facials and men's hair and beard trims.

Some of London's most popular London beauty and grooming specialists, including Porters Barbers and Ruth Liley of Stunt Dolly hairdressers, will be delivering services.

Car valet and self-care sessions will be available for spontaneous drive-ins and are also bookable via the Heycar website.

Golin is delivering the project.

Charlotte Ford, head of brand marketing and engagement at Heycar, said: "At Heycar we're all about that feel-good vibe, so we're excited to share the love and give our visitors (and their cars) a well-deserved pampering at the Heycar 'Care wash'.

"Just like the feeling you get when receiving your very own, quality checked car, we truly believe that a bit of self-care really is a great way to feel good. We can't wait to welcome our guests and their car for a glow-up like they've never experienced before."

