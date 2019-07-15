Simon Gwynn
High-octane RAF campaign highlights diversity of jobs

Recruitment push was informed by insights around younger generation's desire for fulfilment at work.


The Royal Air Force has launched a recruitment campaign designed to promote the organisation as a workplace in which almost anyone can find a role that suits their talents and interests.

Created by Engine, activity includes a 70-second online film and two 30-second TV edits that follow a young woman through a series of visually arresting and high-octane scenes depicting some of the roles available in the RAF.

It was created by Holly Fallows and Charlotte Watmough, and directed by Adam Berg through Smuggler. Media is handled by Wavemaker and Manning Gottlieb OMD. The films will be supported by social and digital display ads.

Billy Faithfull, chief creative officer at Engine, said: "Talent isn’t something reserved for the few; everyone has something they were born to do. If you can find it, life is more meaningful and rewarding. 

"What we discovered is how deeply this truth runs through the RAF, who, as well as keeping our country safe and delivering humanitarian aid, are one of the world’s finest training organisations, designed to find the force in every recruit and build a career out of it."

