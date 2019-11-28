Who are the highest paid directors in adland?

The leader of Saatchi & Saatchi Group took home the biggest pay packet out of the UK’s top 50 agencies last year, earning £1.1m, according to Moore Kingston Smith.

While this marked a 16% increase on the previous year’s salary (which also topped last year's ranking), it was not nearly such a big boost to earnings as that enjoyed by the highest paid director at TBWA UK, who earned nearly £1.1m – an increase of 345% on the previous year.

In third place, and falling below the million-pound threshold, The & Partnership's most highly rewarded director earned £941,000 (up a huge 912%), followed by Publicis and Spark44 (both pulling in £792,000), and Grey and FCB Inferno (at £482,000).

But Ogilvy & Mather Group’s leader salary took a hit – as it did last year – falling 46% to £445,000, while there was no change at J Walter Thompson, with the top earner taking home £435,000, the same as last year.

Meanwhile, of those named bosses running ad agency groups – or, in this case, ran – Sir Martin Sorrell took home the biggest pay packet from his former home of WPP, which he left in April 2018. While not a patch on his previous £13.9m payout, at £3.1m it was still the highest of the top five.

Beneath Sorrell, Tremor International’s Ofer Druker took home £2.1m, Huntsworth’s Paul Taafe earned £1.3m, Next Fifteen Communications’ Tim Dyson was paid £1.1m and Kin & Carta’s Matt Armitage was paid £878,600.