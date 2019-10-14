Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton guest edit this week's Stylist

'Gutsy Women' will be theme of the issue.

The Clintons with the Stylist team (images by Pamela Hanson for Stylist Magazine)
Stylist Media has recruited former US Presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter Chelsea to guest-edit this week’s issue of Stylist.

The American pair, who are currently promoting a new book called The Book for Gutsy Women, are the seventh in a series of guest editors who have taken over an issue of the magazine this year to help mark its tenth year of publication.

They said: "When Stylist asked us to take over this issue, we immediately said yes. We love that Stylist has a point of view, and an unapologetically feminist one at that.

"This issue is full of stories of women who have inspired us, from Mary Beard to Serena Williams, and topics we care about – including some that might surprise you – from palm oil in cosmetics to pockets.

"We have believed for a long time that ensuring the rights, opportunities and full participation of women and girls remains a big piece of the unfinished business of the 21st century. We’ve made progress, but we still have work to do. We hope this issue will inspire you to think about what you can do – close to home or around the globe – to make sure women everywhere can follow their dreams and live life on their own terms."

Stylist editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski said: "No one has used their platform to change the world more than Hillary Rodham Clinton, who works so hard to help other women. Her daughter Chelsea has also made feminism her mission, writing several empowering children’s books about female icons."

The full interview appears in this week’s issue of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton take over Stylist, out tomorrow.

Topics

