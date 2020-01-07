Hinge is selling a pinata of its brand mascot so you can smash it to pieces

Dating app Hinge is moving into merchandise with a line of giant piñatas fashioned in the likeness of its brand mascot, Hingie.

The brand is opening a limited-edition online store featuring a (pricey) piñata, a bath bomb, a pair of Hinge-branded Vans and a Hingie stuffed toy. Items in the shop range from $10 (£7.60) to $500 (£381).

Hinge is encouraging couples to buy the merchandise to celebrate the "delete day" milestone in a relationship. Items also include a "delete date" necklace, which features the date a couple makes the leap of deleting Hinge on a 14-carat gold necklace with real diamonds.

Those interested in celebrating a relationship milestone by smashing up a giant branded piñata can visit the store here.

The stunt builds on the brand's "Designed to be deleted" campaign, which aims to position Hinge as an app that seeks to be deleted because it wants users to find love.

The campaign launched in August 2019, featuring TV spots, digital ads on Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and Hulu, and out-of-home executions.

Nathan Roth, chief marketing offier at Hinge, said: "The Hingie shop is a response to the overwhelming amount of love Hingie has received since his debut in August. With the success of ‘Designed to be deleted’, we wanted to provide members with their own way to rep or destroy Hingie, and continue getting people off the app and on to real dates."