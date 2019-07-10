Now hires Ben da Costa to succeed Remco Graham as creative chief

Now has hired Above & Beyond creative director Ben da Costa as chief creative officer as Remco Graham prepares to leave the agency "to take on a new challenge".

Graham departs in mid-August after three-and-a-half years, with da Costa due to start at the beginning of September. Da Costa will oversee an eight-strong creative department.

Now also announced the upcoming departure of managing director Laura Chamberlain, who is joining cultural insight agency Sign Salad in the same position in September.

A replacement for chief executive Melissa Robertson, who departed in June after a six-month transition period, is to be revealed "shortly".

Founder and chairman John Townshend said: "Ben’s broad background and incredible energy are a perfect fit for us and we can’t wait for him to start. Rem has been an absolute pleasure to work with, leading the agency to our most awarded point in our history books."

Da Costa recently worked on "Cheese dreams" for Pilgrims Choice and "The never settle film" for Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus. Before joining Above & Beyond in mid-2017, da Costa was at The & Partnership (then known as CHI & Partners) and won a gold Cannes Lion for Lexus "Hoverboard".

He said: "I loved my time at Above & Beyond, but the opportunity and challenge at Now was too exciting to resist."

Graham said: "Leaving the agency is one of the hardest decisions I’ve made, but I feel it is the right time to take on a new challenge."