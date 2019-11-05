Historic Royal Palaces and Andrew McGuinness launch Gunpowder Plot experience

Historic Royal Palaces is working with Andrew McGuinness' DotDotDot on an immersive Gunpowder Plot experience to open in autumn 2020.

The 20,000-square-feet space adjacent to the Tower of London will use a number of elements to explore the story of Guy Fawkes.

Visitors will travel back to the 17th century to be among the plotters and try to solve the conspiracy.

A combination of real and virtual actors, sets, virtual reality, augmented reality and projection mapping will be used alongside sound, taste, temperature and aroma. A themed bar will "transport adventurers back in time before their journey".

The digital entertainment company is behind Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of the Worlds. A similar approach will be used in the production of the latest experience.