Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Historic Royal Palaces and Andrew McGuinness launch Gunpowder Plot experience

Virtual reality and live actors used to explore story of Guy Fawkes.

Historic Royal Palaces: visitors will travel back to 17th century
Historic Royal Palaces: visitors will travel back to 17th century

Historic Royal Palaces is working with Andrew McGuinness' DotDotDot on an immersive Gunpowder Plot experience to open in autumn 2020.

The 20,000-square-feet space adjacent to the Tower of London will use a number of elements to explore the story of Guy Fawkes.

Visitors will travel back to the 17th century to be among the plotters and try to solve the conspiracy.

A combination of real and virtual actors, sets, virtual reality, augmented reality and projection mapping will be used alongside sound, taste, temperature and aroma. A themed bar will "transport adventurers back in time before their journey". 

The digital entertainment company is behind Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of the Worlds. A similar approach will be used in the production of the latest experience.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now