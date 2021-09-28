The history of Mother in 25 campaigns

1997: Channel 5 “Jack Doherty”

Provocative and punchy idents for a, then, up-and-coming comedy star.

2000: GB Lager launch campaign

This launch of a lager also introduced a now-famous face to Great Britain (David Walliams, not pictured).

2000: QTV “My music’s like”

For every wannabe muso, there is a stronger music fan.

2001: Cup-a-Soup “Marathon”

There’s a time and a place for Cup-a-Soup, Richard. Classic.

2001: Dr Pepper “Emergency”

With a soon to be very famous actor asking one of the most famous brand lines. “What’s the worst that can happen?”

2002: Schweppes “Tony & Cherie”

With (almost) famous faces. This series of ads played perfectly into the cultural moment.

2002: Pimm’s “Pimm’s o’clock”

A time for Great Britain to come together and celebrate one of its iconic beverages.

2004: Orange Gold Spots “Verne Troyer”

That time when the ads just before the film were probably better than the film itself.

2004: Observer “Abba to Zappa”

The definitive guide to all things music.

2004: Coca-Cola “I wish”

Sharlene Hector of Basement Jaxx sings a song by Nina Simone, becoming so iconic that it was aired/remade around the world.

2006: Pot Noodle

A classic at the time, showing that the ultimate convenience snack has a proud provenance.

2006: Amnesty “Guns”

A parody that is almost too close to home.

2007: Egg “Guinea pigs”

The innovation of Egg needed to be tested. This was the best way to do that and showcase its excellent features.

2008: Oasis “Rubberduckzilla”

Ducks that don’t like water? Why not?

2008: Frank “Pablo”

Introducing the world’s most fame-hungry drug mule: Pablo the Dog

2008: Eurostar “Somers Town”

After missing out in the pitch for the advertising account, Mother believed in this project enough to persuade Eurostar to still be involved.

2010: PG Tips “Homecoming”

When Monkey decided that he’d had enough of ITV Digital, he made his mark with PG Tips on the world of tea.

2011: Match.com “Accidental duet”

A twist on the classic boy meets girl story.

2012: Ikea “Playin' with my friends”

“The wonderful everyday" through the eyes of different generations of the family.

2012: “GREAT” campaign

Still used to GREAT effect, all around the world. The GREAT campaign is one of the UK government’s longest-standing and most effective campaigns.

2014: Ikea "Beds"

With Prunella Scales' delicious voiceover and heavenly visuals, this ad was one of the most awarded of the year

2015: Moneysupermarket “Epic strut”

Dave was the most epic character on TV, and emulated nationwide.

2016: No7 “Ready for more”

The shift in conversation from looks to deeds, helped No7.

2018: Greenpeace “Rang-tan”

Animation to bring a tear to the eye of even hard nuts - then they all question palm oil.

2018: KFC “FCK”

When KFC ran out of chicken, it fessed up and owned the situation.