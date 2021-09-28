The history of Mother in 25 campaigns

1997: Channel 5 “Jack Doherty”
Provocative and punchy idents for a, then, up-and-coming comedy star.
2000: GB Lager launch campaign
This launch of a lager also introduced a now-famous face to Great Britain (David Walliams, not pictured).
2000: QTV “My music’s like”
For every wannabe muso, there is a stronger music fan.
2001: Cup-a-Soup “Marathon”
There’s a time and a place for Cup-a-Soup, Richard. Classic.
2001: Dr Pepper “Emergency”
With a soon to be very famous actor asking one of the most famous brand lines. “What’s the worst that can happen?”
2002: Schweppes “Tony & Cherie”
With (almost) famous faces. This series of ads played perfectly into the cultural moment.
2002: Pimm’s “Pimm’s o’clock”
A time for Great Britain to come together and celebrate one of its iconic beverages.
2004: Orange Gold Spots “Verne Troyer”
That time when the ads just before the film were probably better than the film itself.
2004: Observer “Abba to Zappa”
The definitive guide to all things music.
2004: Coca-Cola “I wish”
Sharlene Hector of Basement Jaxx sings a song by Nina Simone, becoming so iconic that it was aired/remade around the world.
2006: Pot Noodle
A classic at the time, showing that the ultimate convenience snack has a proud provenance.
2006: Amnesty “Guns”
A parody that is almost too close to home.
2007: Egg “Guinea pigs”
The innovation of Egg needed to be tested. This was the best way to do that and showcase its excellent features.
2008: Oasis “Rubberduckzilla”
Ducks that don’t like water? Why not?
2008: Frank “Pablo”
Introducing the world’s most fame-hungry drug mule: Pablo the Dog
2008: Eurostar “Somers Town”
After missing out in the pitch for the advertising account, Mother believed in this project enough to persuade Eurostar to still be involved.
2010: PG Tips “Homecoming”
When Monkey decided that he’d had enough of ITV Digital, he made his mark with PG Tips on the world of tea.
2011: Match.com “Accidental duet”
A twist on the classic boy meets girl story.
2012: Ikea “Playin' with my friends”
“The wonderful everyday" through the eyes of different generations of the family.
2012: “GREAT” campaign
Still used to GREAT effect, all around the world. The GREAT campaign is one of the UK government’s longest-standing and most effective campaigns.
2014: Ikea "Beds"
With Prunella Scales' delicious voiceover and heavenly visuals, this ad was one of the most awarded of the year
2015: Moneysupermarket “Epic strut”
Dave was the most epic character on TV, and emulated nationwide.
2016: No7 “Ready for more”
The shift in conversation from looks to deeds, helped No7.
2018: Greenpeace “Rang-tan”
Animation to bring a tear to the eye of even hard nuts - then they all question palm oil.
2018: KFC “FCK”
When KFC ran out of chicken, it fessed up and owned the situation.