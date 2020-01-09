Hogarth co-founder Kevan Thorn joins Tag

Kevan Thorn, ex-chief executive of Hogarth, has joined Tag as global chief strategy officer, based in London.

Thorn, a founding partner of Hogarth in 2008, was chief executive at the company for a decade. Before that, he was managing partner at Hub+, now EG+, which is part of Omnicom. He previously worked at Tag between 2000 and 2005.

In his new position, Thorn will report to Tag chief executive David Kassler and work alongside regional chief executives. His appointment comes as the agency reported global revenue growth of 30% last year, Tag said.

Kassler said: "We’re delighted to have Kevan back with Tag. As we step into the new decade, we are building the best team in the industry and we’re proud to be attracting such high-calibre talent.

"Kevan’s deep industry knowledge and expertise will help to expand our creative production business, helping brands to make marketing more effective and efficient by transforming content production."

In November, Tag appointed ex-Centaur Media chief executive Andria Vidler as EMEA chief executive.

Thorn added: "I am passionate about our industry and have chosen to join Tag as I believe the company is the strongest independent platform with a highly compelling proposition for clients.

"Brands are overwhelmed by the volume, complexity and quality requirements of the content they need to create and I’m excited to help unite Tag under its mission to be the go-to marketing execution partner for global brands worldwide."