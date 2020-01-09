Sara Spary
Added 19 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Hogarth co-founder Kevan Thorn joins Tag

Thorn has been appointed strategy chief at Tag.

Thorn: had a previous stint at Tag
Thorn: had a previous stint at Tag

Kevan Thorn, ex-chief executive of Hogarth, has joined Tag as global chief strategy officer, based in London.

Thorn, a founding partner of Hogarth in 2008, was chief executive at the company for a decade. Before that, he was managing partner at Hub+, now EG+, which is part of Omnicom. He previously worked at Tag between 2000 and 2005.

In his new position, Thorn will report to Tag chief executive David Kassler and work alongside regional chief executives. His appointment comes as the agency reported global revenue growth of 30% last year, Tag said.

Kassler said: "We’re delighted to have Kevan back with Tag. As we step into the new decade, we are building the best team in the industry and we’re proud to be attracting such high-calibre talent.

"Kevan’s deep industry knowledge and expertise will help to expand our creative production business, helping brands to make marketing more effective and efficient by transforming content production."  

In November, Tag appointed ex-Centaur Media chief executive Andria Vidler as EMEA chief executive.

Thorn added: "I am passionate about our industry and have chosen to join Tag as I believe the company is the strongest independent platform with a highly compelling proposition for clients.

"Brands are overwhelmed by the volume, complexity and quality requirements of the content they need to create and I’m excited to help unite Tag under its mission to be the go-to marketing execution partner for global brands worldwide."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
What gamers want from Twitter

What gamers want from Twitter

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
AGENCY
Position your company as an employer of choice

Position your company as an employer of choice

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Start-ups, grown-ups and taking a LEAD

Start-ups, grown-ups and taking a LEAD

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago