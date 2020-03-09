Holding company share prices drop to fresh low amid coronavirus outbreak

Advertising and media stock fell to a fresh low when financial markets opened this morning (Monday) as coronavirus jitters continue.

WPP’s share price fell about 8% to 669.40p when the London Stock Exchange opened, having closed at 724.40p on Friday. On Monday 3 March it was 740.40, equating to a week on week drop of 10%.

The holding company’s Group M network of agencies is the biggest media buyer in Britain with roughly 40% market share.

Publicis Groupe’s share price opened at 31.00 euro cents, down 6% from 32.85 cents. The business is made up of agencies including Zenith, Starcom and Bartle Bogle Hegarty. It began last week (Monday 3 March) at 69.68 – down 6% over the week.

The New York Stock Exchange has yet to open. Omnicom, which owns Adam & Eve/DDB, OMD and PHD, closed at 65.82 US cents on Friday. On Monday last week it was at 69.68 – down 6% over the week.

Interpublic, owner of McCann and FCB, is also on the NYSE. It closed on Friday at 20.04 US cents, having begun the week at 21.50 – down 7%.

Campaign reported at the end of last month that holding company share prices fell by as much as 10% in a week.

The impact is also being felt on TV, as ITV reported last week that it expects a 10% drop in adspend in April as travel brands delay their campaigns because of Covid-19.