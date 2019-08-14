Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Holland & Barrett reviews creative account

It currently works with Pablo London.

Holland & Barrett: it won TfL's diversity competition
Holland & Barrett: it won TfL's diversity competition

Holland & Barrett, the UK's largest health foods retailer, has called a review of its ad account.

The incumbent is Pablo London, which is repitching for the account. Holland & Barrett is working with AAR on the pitch process, which is at chemistry meetings stage.

Earlier this year Pablo created some groundbreaking work for Holland & Barrett in which it aimed to get people talking about the menopause. "Me.No.Pause" won the Transport for London competition to increase diversity on the network.

Caroline Hipperson has been running Holland & Barrett’s marketing division since April last year as chief marketing officer.

The retailer has 1,300 stores in 16 countries, with the majority in the UK. It opened its 1,000th outlet in 2014 and aimed to turn the stores into a modern brand.

In June 2017 the business was sold to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman for £1.8bn.

Holland & Barrett declined to comment on the review.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Promoted

July 31, 2019