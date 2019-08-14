Holland & Barrett reviews creative account

Holland & Barrett, the UK's largest health foods retailer, has called a review of its ad account.

The incumbent is Pablo London, which is repitching for the account. Holland & Barrett is working with AAR on the pitch process, which is at chemistry meetings stage.

Earlier this year Pablo created some groundbreaking work for Holland & Barrett in which it aimed to get people talking about the menopause. "Me.No.Pause" won the Transport for London competition to increase diversity on the network.

Caroline Hipperson has been running Holland & Barrett’s marketing division since April last year as chief marketing officer.

The retailer has 1,300 stores in 16 countries, with the majority in the UK. It opened its 1,000th outlet in 2014 and aimed to turn the stores into a modern brand.

In June 2017 the business was sold to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman for £1.8bn.

Holland & Barrett declined to comment on the review.