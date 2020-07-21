Emmet McGonagle
Holland & Barrett taps VCCP for creative lead

Pitch process began in August.

Holland & Barrett: account was previously held by Pablo London
Holland & Barrett has awarded its ad account to VCCP after a competitive pitch process that began in August last year

VCCP will be responsible for the health and wellness products retailer's strategic and creative output, taking over from incumbent Pablo London.

Pablo did not repitch for the account, in spite of its work for the brand "Me.No.Pause" winning last year’s Transport for London competition to increase diversity on the network.

Less than a month after announcing it would be reviewing its creative account, Holland & Barrett paused the review due to global chief marketing officer Caroline Hipperson’s departure from the business.

The review restarted in October, with the help of AAR, when Nick Collard joined as chief customer and digital officer.

He said: "Now, more than ever, our customers are looking for ways to help themselves and their families stay well, and our customer proposition has never been more relevant. We look forward to working with VCCP to bring the benefits of Holland & Barrett to even more people over the coming months."

Holland & Barrett has 715 stores across the UK but also operates in Belgium, Sweden, Holland and the Republic of Ireland. 

VCCP begins working on the account immediately. Chief executive Andrew Peake said: "[Holland and Barrett's] heritage in wellness is over 150 years old and their role in our society has never been more important than now. We are looking forward to working with the Holland and Barrett team to make wellness accessible to all."

