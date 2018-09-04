Simon Gwynn
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Home creates joint campaign for Jet2.com and Jet2 Holidays

A new campaign for Jet2.com and Jet2 Holidays will debut tonight during Coronation Street on ITV.

Created by Home, the campaign includes three TV spots for Jet2 Holidays featuring holidaymakers in different life stages, along with two national and 12 regional ads for Jet2.com.

The ads were filmed earlier this year in Gran Canaria and Tenerife, and continue the "Hold my hand" concept, launched by Home in 2016.

It was created by Emily Hague, and directed by Nate Camponi through Chief. The media agency is Wavemaker.

The TV ads are supported by radio, digital display, traditional and digital out of home, and CRM assets. 

Don McGrath, executive creative director at Home, said: "We’ve worked with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays from just about day one when they had two aircraft. They’re now the UK’s third largest airline, second largest UK tour operator, and flew over 10 million customers this last financial year.

"The ‘Hold my hand’ campaign platform that we developed a couple of years ago continues to resonate well with the audience, so our focus for these newest ads was to inject new vibrancy with new characters and experiences that reflect the breadth and diversity of Jet2’s package holiday and flight offering."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
7 things to expect from Campaign Underground

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

7 things to expect from Campaign Underground

AGENCY
It's not PC: inside Trevor Robinson's creative brain

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

It's not PC: inside Trevor Robinson's creative brain

AGENCY
Epic and funny are back! Chaka Sobhani on the latest Thinkboxes shortlist

Promoted

September 04, 2018

Epic and funny are back! Chaka Sobhani on the latest Thinkboxes shortlist

MEDIA
Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

Promoted

August 22, 2018

Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay