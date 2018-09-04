Home creates joint campaign for Jet2.com and Jet2 Holidays

Created by Home, the campaign includes three TV spots for Jet2 Holidays featuring holidaymakers in different life stages, along with two national and 12 regional ads for Jet2.com.

The ads were filmed earlier this year in Gran Canaria and Tenerife, and continue the "Hold my hand" concept, launched by Home in 2016.

It was created by Emily Hague, and directed by Nate Camponi through Chief. The media agency is Wavemaker.

The TV ads are supported by radio, digital display, traditional and digital out of home, and CRM assets.

Don McGrath, executive creative director at Home, said: "We’ve worked with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays from just about day one when they had two aircraft. They’re now the UK’s third largest airline, second largest UK tour operator, and flew over 10 million customers this last financial year.

"The ‘Hold my hand’ campaign platform that we developed a couple of years ago continues to resonate well with the audience, so our focus for these newest ads was to inject new vibrancy with new characters and experiences that reflect the breadth and diversity of Jet2’s package holiday and flight offering."