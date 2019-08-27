Sara Spary
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Home Office EU resettlement ad branded 'misleading'

Spot by FCB Inferno broke ad watchdog rules and has been banned.

Brexit: Home Office ad explained resettlement process (Getty Images)
Brexit: Home Office ad explained resettlement process (Getty Images)

A radio ad for the Home Office's European Union resettlement programme has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority for being misleading after it claimed: "All you need is your passport or ID card and to complete an online form."

One complainant challenged whether that claim was accurate, because they understood that in some cases claimants would need to provide proof of address covering the previous five years.

The Home Office defended the ad, which was created by FCB Inferno and first appeared in April, and said it accurately described the key elements of the application process.

It said that during the process no person was asked to provide proof of address and that the ad was part of a wider campaign promoting awareness of the scheme. It was not possible to include all aspects of the application process in a short ad – something that, the Home Office said, it believed listeners would appreciate.

But the ASA investigated and upheld the complaint. The ad watchdog said that listeners would infer from the spot that they'd need only a passport or ID card to complete the entire process. Furthermore, it said that while proof of address may not be needed in the application process, it understood that in 27% of cases applicants where at some stage required to provide further documentation than ID alone.

"The ad must not be broadcast again in the form complained about. We told the Home Office to ensure they made sufficiently clear that some applicants to the EU Settlement Scheme would need to provide additional documents beyond their passport or ID card," the ASA said in its ruling.

This is the second time FCB Inferno has found itself in hot water over its work for the Home Office. Earlier this month, it was forced to defend its role in developing the highly controversial chicken-box knife-crime campaign, which has been criticised as offensive, out of touch and racist.

Writing in Campaign, however, FCB Inferno's executive vice-president Sharon Jiggins defended the "#Knifefree" campaign, stating that the creative idea was "born out of extensive feedback from our young audiences across the country".

A Home Office spokesman said: "We completely disagree with ASA’s decision because the campaign was factual and complied with all necessary clearance processes for radio advertising. 

"The campaign has had a positive impact and encouraged more than one million successful applications so far.

"The Scheme is free, straightforward and EU citizens and their family members have plenty of time to apply. All they need to apply is their passport or ID card and to complete an online form."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019