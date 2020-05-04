Laurent Simon
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Home School for mini creatives (part five): Ads to keep you dancing

This week's lesson is delivered by VMLY&R's Laurent Simon.

Simon: he didn't do this to himself...
Simon: he didn't do this to himself...

Bonjour, petits filous. Je suis votre professeur de Français cette semaine (at Campaign's Home School for mini creatives).

Let me clear things up before we start: I’m a terrible teacher, which is miserably ironic when one half of my family are or were either teachers, professors or lecturers.

My enfant terrible tells me to shush every time I try to speak French with her. My dear parents are up in arms and forever inconsolable.

My younger brother – who is a headmaster – is raising the perfect little girl. Polite. Self-sufficient. Measured. Well-mannered. The sort of child you can take to a restaurant and will not only sit still for an hour and finish her food, but also amuse guests by reciting a poem while everyone is having their digestifs.

My three-year-old is not that. She is like a velociraptor in Jurassic Park: cunning and jumping on you all the time. Luckily, she loves dinosaurs, so I’ve managed to teach her two handy life skills. First, know the difference between a brontosaurus and a brachiosaurus, and which one means thunder lizard. Secondly, to pronounce stegosaurus like a Latin emeritus.

Since we started working remotely, my partner and I decided to theme each day of the week and to create related activities. This week was pirates, monsters, trees, sea creatures (including mermaids), cooking, doctors and… I can’t remember the last one, to be honest.

I won’t subject you or your munchkins to any of that. Instead, I’ll pick dancing. My little one loves dancing a lot (I’ve had to dance to Christine and the Queens more times than I’ve attended creative reviews) and it’ll be my humble contribution to keep us all active.

Monday

Cadbury 'Charity shop'

This will exercise your quads and deltoids, and it’s a fun way to do fancy dress at home.

Tuesday

Three 'Pony'

Moonwalking with socks is always a winner.

Down the corridor. Past doorframes. Picking up the mail. Just moonwalk around your house.

Wednesday 

Bose 'Get closer'

Eerily prescient.

Thursday 

Drench 'Brains'

Rhythm is a Dancer makes sweeping the most exciting hobby in the world.

Friday

John Lewis Insurance 'Tiny dancer' 

Yup. That’s why I moved everything on to the top shelves.

Laurent Simon is chief creative officer at VMLY&R UK

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Kurious About Social Media

Kurious About Social Media

Promoted

April 20, 2020
Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Promoted

April 20, 2020
What The Change?!

What The Change?!

Promoted

April 20, 2020
Send In The Clowns

Send In The Clowns

Promoted

April 20, 2020