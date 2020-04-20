Sara Tate & Andy Mcananey
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Home School for mini creatives (part three): Ads to make your kids behave better

Sara Tate and Andy Mcananey double up as teachers this week.

Home school for mini creatives: make sure mummy and daddy have their own time…
Home school for mini creatives: make sure mummy and daddy have their own time…

Easter is done and so Campaign's Home School for mini creatives returns, with a new teaching double act leading the class and providing adland's working parents with a daily ad break to share with their tiny co-workers.

We are re-entering a strange new world, having to juggle work while wrangling young children. But get your progeny to watch these five ads and they’ll toe the line and learn more than they ever would at school. Possibly. 

Monday's lesson: appreciate what you have

Yellow Pages 'Bike'

Kids these days don’t know they’re born. Make them watch this ad and realise how lucky they are. Although you will have to explain what the hell a Yellow Pages is.

Tuesday's lesson: staying in isn't so bad

UK government 'Kites and planes'

Christ alive, get your kids to watch this and they’ll never want to go outside ever again. And no, I’m not getting you a kite.

Wednesday's lesson: family takes care of each other

Dublin Bus 'Proud dads'

Yes, we may wind each other up from time to time, but we do love you dearly. Have a good cry together at this.

Thursday's lesson: if all else fails, I'll wrestle you

Sprite 'Old sting'

If you keep acting the giddy goat, I’ll use some WWE moves on yah.

Friday's lesson: parents' time is sacred

Castlemaine XXXX 'Sherry'

After a hard day, Mum and Dad need some me time. And a little relax.

Sara Tate is chief executive of TBWA\London and Andy Mcananey is creative director at Adam & Eve DDB

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Kurious About Social Media

Kurious About Social Media

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
What The Change?!

What The Change?!

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Good Intentions Won't Cut It

Good Intentions Won't Cut It

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago