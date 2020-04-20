Home School for mini creatives (part three): Ads to make your kids behave better

Easter is done and so Campaign's Home School for mini creatives returns, with a new teaching double act leading the class and providing adland's working parents with a daily ad break to share with their tiny co-workers.

We are re-entering a strange new world, having to juggle work while wrangling young children. But get your progeny to watch these five ads and they’ll toe the line and learn more than they ever would at school. Possibly.

Monday's lesson: appreciate what you have

Yellow Pages 'Bike'

Kids these days don’t know they’re born. Make them watch this ad and realise how lucky they are. Although you will have to explain what the hell a Yellow Pages is.

Tuesday's lesson: staying in isn't so bad

UK government 'Kites and planes'

Christ alive, get your kids to watch this and they’ll never want to go outside ever again. And no, I’m not getting you a kite.

Wednesday's lesson: family takes care of each other

Dublin Bus 'Proud dads'

Yes, we may wind each other up from time to time, but we do love you dearly. Have a good cry together at this.

Thursday's lesson: if all else fails, I'll wrestle you

Sprite 'Old sting'

If you keep acting the giddy goat, I’ll use some WWE moves on yah.

Friday's lesson: parents' time is sacred

Castlemaine XXXX 'Sherry'

After a hard day, Mum and Dad need some me time. And a little relax.

Sara Tate is chief executive of TBWA\London and Andy Mcananey is creative director at Adam & Eve DDB