Homebase celebrates fun times in the kitchen in slo-mo campaign

Homebase is focusing its marketing efforts on the new year with a campaign inspiring families to create a kitchen that suits their family's needs, after it decided not to run a Christmas ad.

"The street" has been created by Atomic London and shows the many different ways that people use their kitchens such as fixing a motorcycle or playing with toys, as well as baking and cooking. It aims to show that the kitchen is the heart of the home and has multiple uses.

The campaign is part of the retailer's "Feels good to be home" tagline.

The work launches on Boxing Day and will run across all mainstream media in January and February. It will be supported with online and instore activity.

Campaign understands that the brand is using what it would have spent on media over the festive period on this push. The retailer joined Sky, Ikea and Marks & Spencer clothing and home in deciding not to run a major Christmas TV ad this year.

Lisa Tickle, head of marketing at Homebase, said: "This campaign is a great way to kick off the new year and reflects how central the kitchen is to any home. With this new campaign we hope it inspires customers and lets them know that creating their own dream kitchen doesn't mean compromising on the magical, real life family moments."

"The street" was created by Dave Henderson, Guy Bradbury, Matt and Simon Welch and directed by Andrew Gaynord through Mindseye. Havas Media Group handles media planning and buying for Homebase.

Henderson said: "We wanted to show the joy and unique moments that make our homes what they are. Homebase has a fantastic range of kitchens and we wanted to celebrate those moments by showing the people and families that use those kitchens every day."