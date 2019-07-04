Homebase enlists Atomic amid turnaround plan

Homebase has appointed Atomic London as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch.

Atomic beat Fold7 and Joint in a process run by AAR. The DIY retailer began the review two months ago after appointing Havas Media as its media agency.

Homebase has brought Atomic and Havas Media on board amid a turnaround plan for the business. It has experienced a tumultuous three years, including store closures and being taken over by Australian group Wesfarmers in a £340m deal in 2016.

Wesfarmers sold the business in May 2018 for £1 to restructuring specialist Hilco.

Grainne Arnold, retail marketing manager at Homebase, said: "Atomic’s appointment comes as we seek to build an exciting future for the Homebase brand and store experience. Atomic’s creative platform and ideas, combined with their passion for the brand, is exactly what the business needs to help us on this journey."

Homebase previously worked with The Brooklyn Brothers and The Brand Agency following the Wesfarmers takeover. Before that, Leo Burnett handled its advertising.