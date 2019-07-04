Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Homebase enlists Atomic amid turnaround plan

Troubled retailer makes appointment after hiring new media agency this year.

Homebase: Leo Burnett previously handled advertising
Homebase: Leo Burnett previously handled advertising

Homebase has appointed Atomic London as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch.

Atomic beat Fold7 and Joint in a process run by AAR. The DIY retailer began the review two months ago after appointing Havas Media as its media agency.

Homebase has brought Atomic and Havas Media on board amid a turnaround plan for the business. It has experienced a tumultuous three years, including store closures and being taken over by Australian group Wesfarmers in a £340m deal in 2016. 

Wesfarmers sold the business in May 2018 for £1 to restructuring specialist Hilco.

Grainne Arnold, retail marketing manager at Homebase, said: "Atomic’s appointment comes as we seek to build an exciting future for the Homebase brand and store experience. Atomic’s creative platform and ideas, combined with their passion for the brand, is exactly what the business needs to help us on this journey."

Homebase previously worked with The Brooklyn Brothers and The Brand Agency following the Wesfarmers takeover. Before that, Leo Burnett handled its advertising.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Tencent continually connects with China's ever-changing consumer

How Tencent continually connects with China's ever-changing consumer

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
More than innovation - why Product of the Year winners provide added value

More than innovation - why Product of the Year winners provide added value

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
AGENCY
Job description: Web designer

Job description: Web designer

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
How to implement a 'social first' culture

How to implement a 'social first' culture

Promoted

June 28, 2019