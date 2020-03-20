Homebase recalls glory days of going outside

Homebase has enlisted an animated tortoise as the star of its latest spring campaign.

Created by Atomic London, "Grow a whole new room" begins as a family unwinds in their garden. Suddenly, an animated tortoise slowly emerges from the house, soaking up the British sunshine before galloping across the garden to the theme tune of Black Beauty.

"At Homebase, we have everything you need to grow a whole new room," a voiceover declares as the ad comes to a close.

The spot launches today (Monday) to coincide with the brand’s sponsorship of Love Your Garden on ITV, alongside online and instore activity. It was created by Matt and Simon Welch, and directed by Ozzie Pullin and animation duo Rick & Mario through Partizan. Media is handled by Havas.

"We can’t think of a better way to kick off our Easter activity than with the launch of our Gary the tortoise campaign," Lisa Tickle, head of marketing at Homebase, said.

"He’s already proven a big hit with our team members and represents how we all start to feel when the sun is finally shining and we can get back outdoors."

This marks the brand’s third work by Atomic since the agency won the creative account in July 2019, after a pitch run by AAR.

Dave Henderson, executive creative director at Atomic, said: "It’s the time of year when everyone emerges blinking into their gardens and we figured a tortoise would be a great way to illustrate this. We’ve had enormous fun working out how to make a very slow reptile into a dashing, loveable hero."

In September 2019, Homebase launched a campaign hailing the end of the British summer.