Brittaney Kiefer
Added 11 hours ago
How long?
Honda Civic's typographic film champions breaking from the norm

Wieden & Kennedy London delivers an ode to those who take the road less travelled in a stylish ad for the Civic.

A European campaign, created by Wieden & Kennedy London, woos drivers who want to be different. In a 60-second spot running in the UK, bold typography outlines a path that pushes the boundaries of a Honda Civic driver. 

"Where different takes you" is set to a voiceover from London rapper and artist Kojey Radical. It will debut in UK cinemas on 6 October and on TV on 7 October, alongside a national print and out-of-home campaign. 

The work was created by Mat Kramer and Rachel Clancy. It was directed by Mike Skrgatic and James Allen, who previously collaborated with Honda and W&K on the award-winning "Dream makers" film.

W&K London picked up the brief after Honda appointed Hakuhodo to lead advertising strategy across Europe for three years. W&K London continues to work with Honda on projects. 

Carlos Alija and Laura Sampedro, creative directors at W&K London, said: "The compact car sector is full of lookalikes with all-too-similar characteristics. The Civic stands out from the crowd, with strong design and a sportier drive, made for those who don’t follow the herd. ‘Where different takes you’ connects with that sentiment and encourages drivers to trust their instincts, avoid well-trodden paths and dare to be different."

