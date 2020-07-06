Honda puts media account up for pitch in Europe

Honda is to review its media planning and buying account in Europe and has contacted leading agency groups.

Dentsu Aegis Network has held the Japanese car-maker's business since 2015, when it won the estimated £50m account from Publicis Groupe’s Starcom Mediavest Group in a shoot-out.

A spokesman for Honda Motor Europe said: "Media is a significant investment and a key driver of our business performance.

"As such, HME have decided to review the media planning and buying arrangements across the region to ensure they are commensurate with our anticipated strategic, operational and commercial needs.

"In line with established company policy, we want to ensure that the services we receive from our agency partners are best in class and as future-proofed as possible to help us achieve our ambitions for 2021 and beyond."

MediaSense is understood to be running the process, but it would not comment.

The global automotive industry has been badly disrupted by the coronavirus lockdown and Honda reported a 14.6% drop in revenue in the first three months of 2020, before the worst of the economic shutdown in Europe in April and May.

Despite the widespread upheaval in business activity, advertising pitch activity has continued, although some brands have delayed reviews.

Halifax, Kraft Heinz, ITV, Sainsbury’s, Sanofi and Walkers are among brands that have begun or continued with pitch processes in the UK or internationally since March.

Honda uses a number of creative agencies, including Dentsu Aegis’ Mcgarrybowen, which has worked with the client in Europe since 2012.

The car-maker affirmed its faith in Mcgarrybowen with the creative assignment for the relaunch of the CR-V SUV model earlier this year.

In March, Wieden & Kennedy London created a pan-European ad for Honda called "Feel more".

Dentsu Aegis did not comment.