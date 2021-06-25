Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily prints million copies of final edition

The Hong Kong newspaper closes after 26 years following arrests of staff members and having its assets frozen by authorities.

Apple Daily: newspaper had increased its print run to 500,000 in 2020 (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Apple Daily: newspaper had increased its print run to 500,000 in 2020 (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Hong Kongers queued up in the early morning hours today to buy copies of the final edition of popular newspaper Apple Daily, which has ceased operations following a 26-year run.

The press run for the final edition yesterday (24 June) was reportedly one million, and many outlets were sold out by 8am.

Yesterday, police arrested an opinion writer for the defiantly pro-democracy news outlet under Hong Kong's national security law.

Yeung Ching-Kei, who wrote using the pen name Li Ping, was arrested on "suspicion of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces". It marks the seventh arrest of Apple Daily employees, mainly high-level managers, dating back to last July. Three have been charged.

Also on Wednesday, the board of Apple Daily's publisher, Next Digital, said it would halt all operations in the city. The Apple Daily website and app went dark overnight, and all its social channels, including YouTube and Facebook, have been removed. The Apple Daily app had 1.2 million monthly unique users as of December 2020, according to Comscore.

Earlier, authorities froze HK$18m ($2.3m) of the company's assets, leading many staff members to resign. That followed a raid on the company's offices last Thursday by 500 police officers.

"The company thanks our readers for their loyal support and our journalists, staff and advertisers for their commitment over the past 26 years,” the board said in its statement yesterday.

People gathered outside the paper's offices last night waving phone flashlights and even chanting "Add oil", a phrase that was a popular refrain during the protests that gripped the city in 2019. The paper's final edition features that show of public support on its front page (pictured below, Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images).

The paper's circulation increased as it became a target of the authorities. Normally under 100,000, the paper increased its run to more than 500,000 following the first raid on its offices and the arrest of founder Jimmy Lai in August 2020. At that time, one Hong Konger told The Guardian that Hong Kongers would have bought a blank Apple Daily as a show of support.

A version of this article originally appeared on Campaign Asia

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why customer engagement became disengagement... and how to fix it

Why customer engagement became disengagement... and how to fix it

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
Building trust through transparency on social media

Building trust through transparency on social media

Promoted

June 21, 2021
Looking and hoping: Pinterest's Pinners signal the way ahead for retail

Looking and hoping: Pinterest's Pinners signal the way ahead for retail

Promoted

June 18, 2021
Inspiration Nation: dreamers, doers, makers and more

Inspiration Nation: dreamers, doers, makers and more

Promoted

June 17, 2021